COHOES — Singer-songwriters Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor will share the stage at Cohoes Music Hall on Saturday, May 3. Stewart, best known for the platinum albums “Year of the Cat” and “Time Passages,” brings a storied career of introspective songwriting to the performance.

Taylor, whose diverse repertoire spans folk, pop, gospel, and jazz, has enjoyed a career that stretches more than five decades. With hits like “I Will Be in Love with You” and “Boatman,” he has built a reputation for warmth, humor, and musical excellence.

The concert will be held at Cohoes Music Hall, 58 Remsen St., beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 3.

For tickets and more information, visit thecohoesmusichall.org.