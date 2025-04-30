SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jazz vocalist Lady Blackbird and local indie-soul singer Girl Blue will perform as part of the “In the Round” series at Universal Preservation Hall on Thursday, May 1.

Lady Blackbird, praised for her contemporary take on classic jazz and soul, headlines a night that also spotlights Girl Blue, a Capital Region favorite known for her emotive voice and compelling songwriting. The collaborative series aims to elevate both emerging and established talents.

Tickets and more information are available at proctorscollaborative.org.