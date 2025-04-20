ALBANY — On a night packed with shows across the Capital City, Empire Underground delivered a lineup that was not to be slept on. Headlined by Noah XO, the Friday, April 18, the bill served up a cross-genre showcase of hip-hop, R&B, and power pop that stretched deep into the night.

The converted grocery store basement hosted seven acts in all, with DJ Hollyw8d spinning between sets and backing performances from the stage — a role he’s owned for years as one of the region’s most sought-after DJs. Bbybean opened the evening, leading into Kkyyogre, 1ne, Seven, Freedom Stratton, and finally Noah XO.

Both Hollyw8d and Stratton are among the Capital Region’s elite, each earning at least one Eddie Award nomination over the years, but the night belonged to Noah XO.

Noah XO, a Saratoga Springs native, has built a following with his emotionally driven blend of hip-hop, alternative pop, and R&B. Drawing on influences ranging from Post Malone and Fleetwood Mac to Rihanna and Linkin Park, his sound fuses melodic hooks with introspective lyrics. His recent releases include “Takin Me Some Time,” “BLAH,” and “Too Much.”

Click on any photo below to access our full online slideshow.

Seven Noah XO Freedom Stratton Kkyyogre Noah XO Kkyyogre Seven Noah XO Freedom Stratton DJ Hollyw8d Noah XO Noah XO Freedom Stratton Seven DJ Hollyw8d Seven Noah XO Freedome Stratton Bbybean Kkyyogre Noah XO Seven Kkyyogre 1ne Seven DJ Hollyw8d and Noah XO Noah XO Kkyyogre Seven Noah XO 1ne DJ Hollyw8d and Noah XO 1ne Noah XO Noah XO Freedom Stratton Kkyyogre Kkyyogre DJ Hollyw8d and Noah XO Dj Hollyw8d and Noah XO 1ne Freedom Stratton Noah XO #image_title Bbybean Noah XO Noah XO Freedom Stratton