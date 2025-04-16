ALBANY — Lucas Aurelio, a 2018 graduate of Russell Sage College whose acting career has taken him from the Capital Region to an international streaming audience, will return to Albany next month to deliver the keynote address at the college’s 108th commencement ceremony.

The event takes place Saturday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the MVP Arena.

Aurelio, who earned his degree in musical theatre from Sage, has been steadily building a name for himself in film and television since graduating. Most recently, he took on the role of Paul Suarez in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Bridgerton”—a character whose romantic storyline with Benedict Bridgerton and Lady Tilley Arnold has been praised for broadening LGBTQ+ representation within the series’ Regency-era world. His performance marks a significant milestone not only in his own career but also in the show’s evolving inclusivity.

As part of this year’s commencement, Aurelio will also receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from the college in recognition of his artistic achievements and continued contributions to the performing arts.

“Lucas’ story is a testament to how a Russell Sage education equips students for meaningful, purpose-driven work,” said college President Matthew Shaftel. “As a recent graduate with a promising career ahead of him, his insights and experiences will resonate deeply with the Class of 2025. We’re thrilled to welcome him back to inspire our newest alumni.”

Aurelio grew up in Albany, New York, and was involved in theatre and soccer as a high school student. He wanted to continue both activities in college, which led him to nearby Russell Sage. He was on the college’s Skyline Conference championship-winning men’s soccer team in 2015 and earned consistent accolades from critics for performances with the college’s theatre program and with The Public Theater in New York.

“I felt like a working actor at Sage,” he said, referring to the full season of productions at the college every year. “Sage really did set me up for the resilience of life as an actor, the ‘going, going, going’ of life as an actor. I’m grateful and still very close to my professors. I am thrilled to be this year’s commencement speaker.”

His first experience as a television and film actor — and his Screen Actors Guild card — came when James Franco filmed The Pretenders on Russell Sage’s Troy campus in 2016. The following year, he performed off-Broadway in the Theatre Institute at Sage’s Backbeard: The Musical, during its run in the New York Musical Festival. Backbeard, by Professors Matthew McElligott and Michael Musial, student Brian Sheldon, and writer Larry Tuxbury, was honored as a Grand Jury Selection at the 2017 festival.

After completing his bachelor’s in theatre, Aurelio performed with Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble in Pennsylvania before moving to London in 2019.

“Lucas was a wonderful student, and I’m blown away by his trajectory since RSC, though not entirely surprised. He is a very gifted actor,” said Professor of Theatre David Baecker. “His selection as commencement speaker is obviously very exciting for the entire college, but especially meaningful to theatre graduates in the Class of 2025 and the entire Visual and Performing Arts department.”