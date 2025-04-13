ALBANY — Two of Albany’s most celebrated culinary and cocktail destinations — Savoy Taproom and Copper Crow — will soon be up for sale.

Longtime owner Jason Pierce announced that he and is family are prepared to “pass the torch” to a new generation of hospitality entrepreneurs in an online statement Sunday, April 13.

Pierce, a fixture in the city’s restaurant scene for nearly a decade, announced his plans to list both businesses in a statement released this week. He described the moment as bittersweet, reflecting on the deep history behind the venues and their contributions to Albany’s evolving dining culture.

Savoy Taproom, located at 301 Lark St., has roots dating back to 1936. Its early years were marked by late-night jazz, a back ballroom, and the iconic singing bartenders that helped build its reputation.

The room previously gained favor as Justin’s, a popular brunch and nightlife spot known for its martinis and live music. It was also where notable names in Capital Region hospitality, including chef Ric Orlando and Tess Collins of McGeary’s Irish Pub, launched their careers.

Pierce took over the space in 2015, reintroducing handcrafted cocktails, scratch-made food, and a steady stream of live performances to the Lark Street corridor. Under his stewardship, Savoy reestablished itself as a neighborhood staple — a balance of history, creativity, and comfort in the heart of Center Square.

His ambitions extended beyond Lark Street. In early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the industry, Pierce purchased a pair of adjoining Irish pubs in the Warehouse District: Stout and Molly O’Bryan’s. Housed in the historic Andrew Kirk Brewery building, the space was transformed into Copper Crow, a stylish restaurant and bar that brought a fusion menu, upscale design, and craft cocktails to one of Albany’s fastest-growing neighborhoods. A flood temporarily delayed construction, but within a few years, Copper Crow became a cornerstone of the district.

“Every night, both of our establishments are filled with smiles,” Pierce said in his statement. “Over the years, we’ve made some amazing friends and had some incredible times at both places, but it’s now time for us to move on and hand the baton over to the next generation.”

Pierce emphasized that both businesses will be sold with care and intention. “This isn’t just an opportunity to own two Albany landmarks,” he said. “It’s a chance to leave your mark, to become part of the story.”

The listing details have not yet been made public. Interested buyers are encouraged to reach out directly to Pierce.