ALBANY—The City of Albany’s 77th annual Tulip Festival is set to return to Washington Park on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11, bringing a weekend of live music, family-friendly activities, and a celebration of Dutch heritage.

The event, presented by KeyBank, remains a hallmark of Albany’s spring season, drawing visitors to see more than 100,000 tulips in full bloom.

The festival features over 100 vendors offering handmade crafts and artwork, along with a diverse selection of more than 40 food trucks. This year, the event will host four live entertainment stages, including an expanded wellness area that will provide free classes and workshops. Price Chopper/Market 32’s Kid Zone will also return, offering rock climbing, bounce houses, pony rides, and other activities.

Saturday’s entertainment lineup includes Laveda, Jukebox the Ghost, and The 502s performing on the main stage, while the NYSTEC & WEXT Radio 518 Stage will host the Tulip Queen Coronation along with performances by Amanda Case, Zan & The Winter Folk, Aila Chiar, and the Albany Rock Pit Showcase Band.

Sunday’s main stage performances feature Shannon Tehya & The Troupe, a Marvin Gaye and Motown tribute band called Let’s Get It On, and Boy Band Review. The NYSTEC & WEXT Radio 518 Stage will include the Times Union’s Capital Region Best Mom Ceremony, followed by performances from Lennox, Buggy Jive, The Alec Lewis Group, and Bendt.

The Tulip Festival, rooted in the city’s Dutch traditions, continues to be a signature event for Albany. The festival is free to attend and takes place in Washington Park, an 81-acre green space known as the city’s “crown jewel.”