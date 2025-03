Guilderland Public Library — Sunday, March 23

GUILDERLAND— The Linda Brown Jazz Project will perform at the Guilderland Public Library on Sunday, March 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. as part of the library’s Women’s History Month programming.

The performance will highlight the contributions of female jazz artists and their influence on the genre. More information about the event is available at guilderland.librarycalendar.com.