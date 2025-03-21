Lost & Found — Friday, March 21

ALBANY— Lost & Found Bar & Kitchen will host Femininomenon Live Sing-a-Long on Friday, March 21, at 9 p.m. The event, featuring performances by Shannon Tehya and DJ Fearless, will highlight hits from Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and others.

The evening will include dance performances by Veronica The Tyrant (burlesque), Penny Royale (pole), and Miss Simon Phoenix (lyra). A Taylor Swift dance set featuring Tehya will close out the night. Sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the event is free and open to guests 21 and older.

Lost & Found Bar & Kitchen is located at 942 Broadway in Albany.