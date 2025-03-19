To The Editor,

At the March 10th Library Board of Trustees meeting, the Board presented a list of 14 “Additions, Renovations and Sitework” provided by Schoolhouse Construction Services LLC, the project managers of the recently defeated renovation proposal. The list was not prioritized leaving questions about what repairs should occur immediately and why.

The biggest question to come out of the building discussion for Board members, was whether to create a bond proposal by May of 2026 to fix everything at once, bundle a few repairs together or to address each of the 14 items one at a time; assuming, everything on the list necessarily needs to be done.

It is inconceivable to me that given our current economic climate, with interest rates high and people losing money from their savings, retirement and investment accounts, the Library is yet again thinking of increasing our taxes with another bond. I am dismayed that the money School District taxpayers have paid to the Library over the years has not been used annually for repairs and maintenance of the building.

We continue to pay for the failed bond expenses. In addition to the $1.8 million we are still paying various entities, the demolition of the house at 59 Borthwick Avenue is on the “to do” list. The estimated cost to remove the house is $212,923.00 and the space created by the house’s removal might be used for 2 book recycling drop boxes and parking spots. The initial cost of the house was approximately $200,000.00 bringing the cost of the new spaces to $412, 923.00. Perhaps not the best use of funds. Selling the house to a tax producing family might provide some much needed income to address Library repairs.

The discussions about other aspects of the defeated project have also not disappeared. The Board’s perception is that the packaging of the previous project was what led to the resounding 2 to 1 defeat. They continue to have discussions about how to promote another project in a way that will have voter support instead of focusing on how to make repairs and modernizations in a fiscally responsible manner.

I am running for one of the two open seats on the Library Board because I support libraries. My desire is to be a new voice helping to determine how to repair and maintain the Library in an informed manner that does not cost $37 million dollars and guarantees its safety and soundness for many years to come. By creating a prioritized list and an annual maintenance and repair schedule the Library could use tax payer money more efficiently and effectively while reducing the need to borrow funds. I would also like to improve communication between the Board and community members by implementing a policy that requires Board members to answer questions raised at Board meetings in real time and on the record. If these changes appeal to you, please look for my name on the ballot on May 20th at the High School.

Anne Moore,

Delmar