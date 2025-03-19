An alternate ‘Our Town’

TROY—“My Town, my queering of ‘Our Town,’” is how Jack Ferver describes their upcoming world premiere at EMPAC Theatre on Friday, March 21.

The production is a commissioned work developed in residence at EMPAC and integrates Ferver’s choreography with video projections by filmmaker and artist Jeremy Jacob.

Ferver, a New York-based writer, choreographer, and performer, has built a reputation for creating works that interrogate psychological and socio-political themes, often exploring gender, sexual orientation, and power dynamics. Their performances blend spectacle with stark naturalism, humor with horror, all in service of exposing the impact of trauma and the multiplicity of identity. Ferver’s approach to performance-making is deeply personal, often layering autobiographical elements with theatrical artifice to challenge dominant narratives and disrupt expectations of traditional storytelling.

“My Town” reimagines Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” through a queer lens, shifting the perspective of the classic American play. Wilder’s 1938 drama, a staple of American theater, explores the ordinary lives of the residents of Grover’s Corners, emphasizing themes of mortality, memory, and the unnoticed beauty of everyday existence. Ferver’s adaptation both honors and disrupts this foundation, recasting the small-town setting as a space of queer exploration, where identity is shaped in isolation and against the grain of societal norms.

Set in a small town in upstate New York, “My Town” considers self-expression and collective agency in spaces often overlooked in queer narratives. Ferver describes the project as “exploring the disappearance of the femme,” drawing from the fate of Emily, the original play’s protagonist.

In “Our Town,” Emily dies young, her life reduced to memory, a theme that Ferver expands upon to interrogate the erasure of femme identities in both cultural and personal histories. The work also reflects their personal experience growing up in a small Wisconsin town and navigating early familial tragedy, using the small-town setting to examine the intersections of queerness, community, and loss.

The production moves through moments of violence, sexuality, and grief, with Ferver balancing these themes through a surreal and self-aware performance. Throughout “My Town,” they transition seamlessly between choreographed movement and theatrical sketches, embodying multiple personas that blur the lines between fiction and autobiography. Jacob’s video projections enhance the dreamlike quality of the piece, creating an interplay between memory and reality that mirrors Wilder’s use of minimal staging and metatheatrical devices.

EMPAC has supported the development of “My Town” through multiple residencies, allowing Ferver and Jacob to refine scenography, lighting, and dramaturgy. These residencies have provided a space for experimentation,

particularly in integrating video and movement in a way that amplifies the work’s layered, shifting perspectives. The production is set to make its New York City premiere at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in the fall of 2025.

Ferver’s work has been presented at institutions such as New York Live Arts, The Kitchen, and the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. Their performances have received critical recognition in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and Artforum. They are also a recipient of numerous grants and residencies, including the Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grant to Artists in Theater and Performance.

Tickets for the EMPAC premiere of “My Town” are available at $20 for general admission, with discounted rates for seniors, students, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute community members.