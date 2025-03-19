Cohoes Music Hall — Sunday, March 23

COHOES— The 2025 Listen Up Awards, an annual celebration of the Capital Region’s music scene, will take place at the Cohoes Music Hall on Sunday, March 23, at 3 p.m.

Presented by Radio Radio X and Mirth Films, the awards honor local artists, bands, and industry professionals. Last year’s event saw nearly 50,000 votes cast by fans. The ceremony will include live performances and tributes recognizing contributions to the regional music community.

Tickets and more details can be found at www.thecohoesmusichall.org.