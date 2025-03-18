Upstate Unplugged

ALBANY—When Mini Diaz first heard Olivia Newton-John’s “Have You Never Been Mellow,” something clicked.

She was drawn in instantly, captivated by the voice and presence of an artist who would become one of her musical influences. It was a moment that shaped her approach to music—one that values authenticity and connection.

That approach is at the heart of Little Days, the band Diaz formed with her partner, bassist Jorgen Carlsson, more than two decades ago. The duo is bringing their signature blend of vintage-inspired rock and storytelling to Albany as part of White Lake Studio’s Upstate Unplugged concert series, which launches with their performance on Friday, March 21.

Tickets can be purchase by visiting https://bit.ly/UpstateUnplugged.

Diaz and Carlsson met in 1991 at The Grove School of Music, where she worked as a supervisor while he studied bass. Their professional partnership quickly turned personal, and their shared love of music led to the creation of Little Days in 1998.

Though the project was initially confined to the studio, it remained a constant in their lives—even as Carlsson joined Gov’t Mule in 2008, touring extensively as the band’s bassist.

“We met at a music school called the Grove School of Music,” Diaz said. “Jorgen was in the bass program, and I was working there. I had been a student the year before in the engineering program, and they hired me after I graduated. We met in the halls of the school.” It was Diaz who made the first move. “This is true, yes,” she said when asked if she was the one who asked Carlsson out.

Their creative process reflects the nature of their relationship: deeply collaborative, sometimes intense, but always productive. “We argue in the studio, and then when we have dinner, we drop it,” Carlsson said.

The two have worked together for decades, refining their sound without the use of auto-tune, drum machines, or sequencing, instead opting for analog recording and live musicianship. Their music is an intentional throwback, evoking the warmth and raw energy of rock records from the late 1970s.

Over the years, Diaz has also built a successful career composing music for television, with placements on major shows, including The Oprah Winfrey Show and Dr. Oz. “I was just getting started,” she said, recalling how her early work ended up as the opening music for Dr. Oz. “I put something together at the beginning of the month, and by the end of the month, it was the opener.”

Though Little Days began as a studio project, the pair have taken the band on the road in recent years, playing select shows in both the U.S. and Sweden. Their 2022 EP, “Super Cool,” marked their fourth collection of songs, and they continue to release

new material, including their latest single, “Out in the Clear.” Diaz describes it as a song about self-awareness and being open to change. “It’s about changing, being open to changing your mind,” she said. “It’s okay to be wrong, because when you’re wrong, you learn something.”

While music is central to their lives, they also have long-term dreams that extend beyond the stage. Diaz and Carlsson have discussed the possibility of moving to Sweden, where Carlsson grew up, to establish a live music venue and recording studio in a secluded area. “It would be like Levon Helm’s place, ‘The Ramble,’” Carlsson said, referencing the famed home studio and concert venue of The Band’s drummer. “A house where you live and record, and if you wanted to, you could have small gigs and concerts.”

For now, Little Days is focused on the present, gearing up for their East Coast shows alongside longtime friend and collaborator Bernie Barlow. They have performed together for years, and the camaraderie is something Diaz and Carlsson look forward to sharing with audiences.

“We’ve known Bernie for 20, 25 years,” Diaz said. “She’s been with us on the road before, and we know what to expect—it’s going to be fun.”

Barlow has spent much of her career in the background, lending her voice to some of the most celebrated artists in rock and blues. A UK native now living in Los Angeles, the singer-songwriter has worked extensively as a backing vocalist for the Moody Blues, Sarah McLachlan, Melissa Etheridge, and Janiva Magness.

In 2020, she released “Redeemed,” an album that landed in the top 100 Americana records of the year, paving the way for her latest release, “Walking Around This Town,” under Blue Élan Records. The album, produced by six-time Grammy nominee David Darling, features contributions from seasoned musicians, including bassist Paul Bushnell (Tim McGraw, Faith Hill), drummer Dave Raven (Shelby Lynne), and guitarist John Schroeder (Pomplamoose, “Dancing with the Stars”). Blues-rock guitarist Philip Sayce also makes a guest appearance.

Barlow’s songwriting on “Walking Around This Town” reflects her years of experience in the industry. Her most recent single, “Stay Right There,” released on February 5, is rooted in personal experience. “I had some bad news and had to drive to Arizona to be with a loved one,” Barlow said. “That whole trip, I felt this sensation I couldn’t shake. When I came home and told my writing partners about it, that’s the song we came up with.”

The album also features an upcoming track with Sayce, a longtime friend and collaborator. “He’s a superhuman talent,” Barlow said. “His energy lifts everything onstage. I was lucky to get him on this record.”

For Barlow, this latest chapter feels both new and familiar. Having spent years in the industry, she understands the challenges artists face, particularly in an evolving music business where streaming has reshaped how musicians connect with audiences. “A lot of people I used to work with don’t even do music anymore,” she said. “The industry has changed so much, but musicians still want to play.”

As “Walking Around This Town” continues its rollout, with new singles leading up to an October album release, Barlow is embracing the opportunity to share her music in a more personal way. “I know how rare it is to get a record deal at this stage,” she said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to do this, to keep making music, and to share it with people.”

Barlow’s performance at White Lake Studios will be part of the revived “Upstate Unplugged” series, an intimate concert experience showcasing singer-songwriters in an acoustic setting. The event will allow audiences to hear Barlow’s latest work up close, delivered with the authenticity and emotional depth that have defined her career.