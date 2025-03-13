ALBANY—The City of Albany is seeking bids for the reconstruction of Tricentennial Park, addressing the gradual sinking of the park due to unstable soil underneath.

The city’s Division of Engineering issued a request for proposals in January, outlining plans to stabilize the park’s foundation and redesign its layout to ensure long-term structural integrity, and are at it again with another bid process opened last week.

The pocket park at the intersection of Broadway, Columbia Street, James Street, and Steuben Street was established in 1986 to commemorate Albany’s 300th anniversary, featuring statues, monuments, and a time capsule set to be opened in 2086. It was built atop a former parking lot that had replaced several demolished buildings.