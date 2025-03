Universal Preservation Hall — Saturday, March 15

SARATOGA SPRINGS— Celtic rock band Hair of the Dog will perform at Universal Preservation Hall on Saturday, March 15. The group, which has been active for over 30 years, has released multiple albums and gained international recognition.

Known for blending traditional Irish music with rock influences, the band includes members who have performed alongside artists such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and The Band.

More details are available at ATUPH.org.