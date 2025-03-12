No luck needed

May the odds be ever in your favor as you set out to find the perfect spot to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this week.

Ah, who are we kidding? The odds are stacked better than a well-poured pint of Guinness. You’ll find a celebration at nearly every turn—just follow the sound of fiddles and the scent of corned beef.

Albany will be greener than a leprechaun’s jacket on Saturday, March 15, as the city kicks off its 74th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 2 p.m.

The parade starts at Lexington Avenue and Central Avenue and continues through downtown.

Organized by a volunteer committee representing eight local Irish and Irish-American organizations, the event will take place in rain, snow, or an unexpected heatwave—the parade marches on. Attendees are advised to dress appropriately for the forecast, whether that means bringing gloves and hats for the cold or sunglasses and sunscreen if the sun is shining.

Before the parade, a St. Patrick’s Day Mass will be held, followed by a reception offering traditional Irish bread, coffee, and tea.

The Albany Armory will host a St. Patrick’s Day Party from noon to 6 p.m. at 195 Washington Avenue. The event, which offers a prime location for viewing the parade, costs $20 and includes a hot corned beef or pastrami sandwich and a drink. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

If Albany alone isn’t enough to satisfy your Irish spirit, fear not—the entire Capital Region is rolling out the green carpet to keep the craic going all week long.

Saratoga Springs will host several events, beginning with Lucky Puppy Rescue’s Pup Crawl on Saturday, March 15. The event supports the non-profit’s mission of rescuing and rehoming dogs. Participants will begin at Bailey’s at 11:30 a.m. before visiting Druther’s, Cantina, Caroline Street Pub, and Whitman Brewery, collecting raffle tickets at each stop for a chance to win prizes. Tickets cost $30 and include drink specials, a T-shirt for those who register in advance, and entry into the raffle.

The Parting Glass, a Saratoga staple, will hold five days of live music starting Thursday, March 13, with The McKrells. Additional performances will include Nocturne Troubadours on Friday, March 14, The Ruffians on Saturday, March 15, and Burnsmoore Bridge on Sunday, March 16. The official St. Patrick’s Day celebration will take place Monday, March 17, beginning at 11 a.m., featuring live music, corned beef and cabbage specials, Guinness, and an Irish step dancing performance at noon. Families are welcome.

Harvey’s will also host festivities across the holiday weekend, opening from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, and Monday, March 17. The weekend will feature Irish fare, live music, step dancers, and whiskey tastings from brands including Jameson, Redbreast, and Slane.

Lucy’s Bar will transform into “Lucky’s Pub” for the day on Saturday, March 15, offering themed drink specials, including $13 Lucky Mimosas. Later that night, The Night Owl will host a St. Patrick’s Day party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., featuring live performances by Sed Beats & Friends Trio and DJ Tomb, with Jameson shots and Guinness on special.

The Local Pub and Teahouse will provide a more relaxed atmosphere with live music during lunch and dinner on Saturday, March 15. On Sunday, March 16, Saratoga Paint & Sip will host a “Paint & Pints” event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., where participants can decorate two pint glasses for $42.

Saratoga’s festivities will also include a charity event on Sunday, March 16, when Saratoga Springs Fire Hockey will take on Worcester Firefighters Hockey in a benefit game for childhood cancer research. The event, held at Saratoga Springs Ice Rink, will open at 10 a.m., with the game beginning at 11 a.m. Donations are encouraged, and attendees can bid on special St. Patrick’s Day-themed jerseys worn by the players.

Albany will see additional events beyond its parade. The Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl will take place on Saturday, March 15, from 4 p.m. to midnight, with stops at Bar Vegan, Fuze Box, Out of Town Bistro, Savoy Taproom, The Eleven at Lark Hall, and The Loft at 205. Tickets start at $24.05 per person for groups and include multiple complimentary shots, drink specials, and party accessories such as beads and bottle opener lanyards. On Monday, March 17, the Albany Warehouse District will be home to all-day celebrations at Lost & Found Bar and Kitchen and Lionheart on the Green.

Schenectady will also host a variety of events, with Katie O’Byrnes Irish Pub’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party kicking off on Saturday, March 15, at 5 p.m. The celebration will include live performances by 2096 and Grand Central Station. Frog Alley Brewing will hold a four-day festival from Friday, March 14, through Monday, March 17, with performances from Black Mountain Symphony, Too Nuts Trio, Get Up Jack, and Hair of the Dog.

Ballston Spa’s Speckled Pig Brewery will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 15, beginning at noon. The first 100 customers will receive a special event T-shirt, and attendees can enjoy live music from the Albany Pipe Band, green beer, Reuben pizza, and corned beef sandwiches.

In Clifton Park, Van Patten Golf Club will offer a Kegs & Eggs Irish Brunch on Sunday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include traditional Irish dishes such as shepherd’s pie, Irish stew, and corned beef, alongside brunch staples like pancakes, eggs, and home fries.

Troy will host its annual LepreCon Pub Crawl on Saturday, March 8, beginning at Ryan’s Wake at 11:30 a.m. before continuing to McAddys, The Ruck, Eldorado Bar, and Bootleggers. A suggested donation of $5 will go toward local children’s charities. Bootleggers will also host its St. Patrick’s Day Block Party on Saturday, March 15, with performances from The Refrigerators, DJ Mikey C, and DJ TSWAG.

Cohoes will feature live music at Signal 30 on Saturday, March 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The bar will offer food and drink specials, including corned beef reubens and Guinness pints.

With events spanning multiple cities, residents and visitors in the Capital Region will have no shortage of ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 2025.