New kind of fit at the mall

GUILDERLAND—Crunch Fitness has announced plans to open a new gym at Crossgates Mall this summer. The 30,000-square-foot facility, a $5 million investment, will be located on the ground floor of the mall with an exterior entrance near the food court.

This will be the fitness chain’s second location in the Capital Region, following its Rotterdam site, which opened in 2019. The Albany location will feature a range of group fitness classes, including yoga, dance, and Pilates, as well as the HIITZone, a space dedicated to high-intensity interval training. The gym will also offer a variety of exercise equipment, including squat racks, dumbbells, weight machines, and cardio equipment.

In an online statement Pyramid Management Group, owner of Crossgates Mall, said it was “thrilled” by the news.

“We are thrilled to announce that Crunch Fitness will be opening its second Capital Region location here at Crossgates this summer,” the management group shared.

Crunch will be located on the lower level of the shopping center with main entrance access exteriorly on the Western Avenue side of the center near the café court main entrance.

Crunch Fitness memberships are expected to range from $9.99 to $29.99 per month, with various tiers that provide access to different amenities.

Membership options include a base level for gym access, a Peak Membership that includes group fitness classes and online workout access, and a Peak Results Membership, which adds features such as HydroMassage, tanning, guest privileges, and high-intensity training sessions.

According to Pyramid Management Group, the first 500 members who join before the gym’s opening will receive promotional rates, including $1 enrollment, the first month free, and a lifetime discount of up to $5 off Peak Membership dues.

Crunch Fitness was founded in 1989 in New York City and has since expanded to over 400 locations worldwide, including sites in the United States, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Costa Rica, and Australia. The company emphasizes a “No Judgments” philosophy and offers a mix of traditional gym services and specialized workout programs.

The new Albany location reflects a broader industry trend toward strength training, with increased space allocated for weightlifting and resistance exercises. Recent reports indicate that Crunch Fitness has been adapting to changing workout preferences by investing in more lifting platforms and strength training equipment.

In addition to its expansion, Crunch Fitness has been the subject of corporate developments. In late 2024, reports surfaced that private equity firm TPG was exploring a potential sale of the gym chain, with a valuation exceeding $1.5 billion, including debt. At the time, Crunch had approximately 2.5 million members worldwide.

Pyramid Management Group is one of the largest privately-held real estate developers in the northeast. Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, Pyramid’s portfolio of dynamic shopping, dining and entertainment destinations dominate the northeast with nine properties located throughout New York and Massachusetts.

Crossgates Mall is a retail and entertainment center featuring anchor stores such as Macy’s, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Primark, and Best Buy, along with more than 180 retail shops, including Apple.

The center includes 10 entertainment venues and over 20 on-site dining options, such as Dave & Buster’s, Get Air, Billy Beez, Apex Entertainment, Maggie McFly’s, and Regal Cinemas with IMAX. Additionally, it is home to Spa Mirbeau, a day spa.

Crossgates is located adjacent to a dual-branded 192-room Homewood Suites and Tru by Hilton hotel.