Digital athletes to square off in Troy

TROY—The ECAC Esports Spring Showdown is set to return to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute this April, bringing top collegiate esports competition back to Troy.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, April 4, through Saturday, April 6, will feature teams from across the Eastern College Athletic Conference competing in games such as Rocket League and Overwatch at Curtis R. Priem Experimental and Performing Arts Center.

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello said the tournament reinforces the city’s growing reputation as a center for technology and innovation.

“The ECAC Esports Spring Showdown is a major event for Troy, highlighting our city’s role as a hub for innovation and technology while bringing an exciting, fast-growing competition to our community,” Mantello said. “We are thrilled to welcome student-athletes, families, fans, and esports enthusiasts to RPI and the City of Troy, and we look forward to an amazing and competitive tournament.”

The event is expected to draw thousands of participants and spectators, providing a boost to local businesses and reinforcing Troy’s position as a leader in tech-driven entertainment.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin highlighted the broader impact the event will have on the region.

“There are so many things happening in Rensselaer County and Troy, and the ECAC E-Sports Spring Showdown will be another exciting and fun event you will not want to miss,” McLaughlin said. “Our IDA was proud to help sponsor the Spring Showdown at RPI and bring this national-level event right here to our county, a place of emerging technology, outstanding quality of life, and expanding opportunities and attractions.”

RPI President Martin A. Schmidt noted the tournament reflects the university’s commitment to innovation and collaboration in both technology and competitive gaming.

“We are thrilled to welcome the ECAC E-Sports Championships back to Troy and Rensselaer County this April. This event uniquely blends cutting-edge technology, competitive spirit, and community engagement, embodying the innovation and collaboration that define RPI,” Schmidt said. “Hosting this championship highlights the growing cultural and economic impact of esports while showcasing Troy and Rensselaer County as dynamic hubs for technology and creativity.”

The ECAC Esports Spring Showdown marks another step in the growing landscape of collegiate esports, drawing attention to the expanding role of competitive gaming in athletics and higher education.

ECAC Commissioner Dan Coonan said the event not only highlights high-level competition but also strengthens community engagement through esports.

“The ECAC Esports Spring Showdown at RPI is a testament to the incredible growth of collegiate esports and the passion of our student-athletes,” Coonan said. “This event not only showcases top-tier competition but also highlights the power of esports in bringing together teams, schools, and communities. We are grateful to the City of Troy and Rensselaer County for their warm welcome and continued support in making this event possible. Their commitment to fostering innovation and competition helps make Troy a premier destination for esports and collegiate athletics.”