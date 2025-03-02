ESYO celebrating young achievers

SCHENECTADY — The Empire State Youth Orchestra is celebrating the achievements of its talented musicians, with five students receiving recognition for their exceptional work.

Benjamin Posner, Dylan Slater, and Mia Montross have been accepted into prestigious national music programs, while Abi Norsworthy and Zoli Arthur, winners of ESYO’s 2025 Lois Lyman Concerto Competition, are showcasing local opportunities.

“We are incredibly proud of Benjamin, Dylan, Mia, Abi, and Zoli for their remarkable achievements,” said ESYO Executive Director Rebecca Calos.

Local achievements

Norsworthy and Arthur were recognized as the recipients of the Lois Lyman Concerto Competition, a longstanding tradition named after one of ESYO’s founding members. The competition highlights the talents of young local musicians and supports the next generation of artists.

First-place winner Abi Norsworthy earned her award with a performance of Schumann’s “A Minor Cello Concerto.” She will perform the full concerto with the combined forces of ESYO and the RPI Symphony Orchestra at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Sunday, March 30, at 3 p.m.

Zoli Arthur was named runner-up for their performance of Hristo Yotsov’s “Concerto for Drum Set & Orchestra.” Arthur will perform a movement from the concerto with the Repertory Orchestra at the Arthur Zankel Music Center on Saturday, May 3, at 3 p.m.

National stage

Benjamin Posner, a junior at Red Hook High School, has been selected as the principal tubist for the 2025 National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), a program operated by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute.

“Being selected for NYO-USA this year is a dream come true. I first found out about the program over the summer between 9th and 10th grade when I watched NYO-USA 2023’s performance of Berlioz’s ‘Symphonie Fantastique’ on YouTube,” said Posner.

Posner will participate in a training residency with leading professional orchestra musicians before embarking on a summer tour across Japan, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

“This was extremely inspirational for me, and I made it my goal to be a part of the program by the end of high school. When I was selected this year as a junior, I was beyond shocked and thrilled. I cannot wait to tour across Asia this summer with an extraordinary group of musicians,” he said.

In addition to being the principal tubist of the Greater Westchester Youth Symphony, Posner has performed with his school’s Symphonic, Jazz, and Pit Bands. He is proficient on multiple instruments, including the euphonium, tenor trombone, and bass trombone.

Dylan Slater, an ESYO CHIME musician, has been named a participant in the 2025 El Sistema USA Youth Ambassador Program. He is one of 12 high school students chosen from El Sistema USA member organizations to take part in this national leadership initiative.

Mia Montross, an ESYO CHIME musician and youth percussionist with the Repertory Orchestra, has been accepted into the YOLA National Institute, a training and mentorship program operated by the Los Angeles Philharmonic that connects young musicians with world-renowned faculty and peers.

“These opportunities—whether at the national or local level—allow young musicians to develop their artistry, gain performance experience, and inspire others in our community,” said Calos.