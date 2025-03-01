Position will be linked to Adirondack Theatre Festival as part of the collaboration with Proctors

ALBANY—Capital Repertory Theatre announced that Miriam Weisfeld will become its new producing artistic director this September, replacing Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, who has held the post since 1995.

Weisfeld will serve as consulting artistic producer for the remainder of the 2024–2025 season and work with Mancinelli-Cahill through the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

She will also remain in her role as producing artistic director of the Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, a position she has held since 2021. The appointment builds on the ongoing collaboration between the Adirondack Theatre Festival and Proctors Collaborative, the umbrella organization for Capital Repertory Theatre.

Weisfeld brings extensive experience to her new position. She previously served as director of artistic development for the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, where she worked on the world premiere of “An American Tail” and helped develop Generation Now, a national partnership to commission new multigenerational plays by artists of color. In her former role as senior vice president at Broadway’s Araca Group, she helped launch the development of “The Outsiders” and oversaw the national tour of “Clue.”

Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative, said his organization expects Weisfeld’s background and industry connections to benefit Capital Repertory Theatre. Board President Peggy Becker noted that the board unanimously supports the appointment and expressed confidence in Weisfeld’s ability to build on the theatre’s established foundation.

In her new role, Weisfeld will oversee the artistic production for the theatre’s entire season, managing teams of designers, technicians and directors. She will also play a key role in programs such as the Next Act New Play Festival, the community outreach initiative Neighbors for Neighbors and the Summer Stage Young Acting Academy with the Collaborative School of the Arts. The 2025–2026 subscription season was selected in consultation with Proctors Collaborative leadership.

ATF Board President Jim Murphy said Weisfeld would continue to shape the artistic vision at Adirondack Theatre Festival and work closely with its creative teams. He stressed that her appointment does not alter the festival’s autonomy or mission.

“Weisfeld is prepared to build on the work of her predecessor while strengthening ties within the Capital Region’s theatre community,” Weisfeld said. “I look forward to working with our partners along the Hudson River to support the arts.”