COHOES—Playhouse Stage Company’s 37th season continues with “Heathers: The Musical,” now playing at Cohoes Music Hall through Sunday, March 9.

The production, a stage adaptation of the 1989 cult classic film, features Playhouse Stage Academy’s advanced teen actors performing alongside professional regional performers.

Based on the 1989 film by Daniel Waters, “Heathers” follows high school misfit Veronica Sawyer, who gains acceptance into the school’s most powerful clique—three girls, all named Heather—only to realize their influence is toxic. After falling for new student Jason “J.D.” Dean, the two set off a chain of events that turns deadly.

The musical, featuring a book, lyrics, and an ‘80s-inspired score by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, premiered off-Broadway in 2014 and was later updated for a 2021 West End run in London.

“While ‘Heathers’ is undoubtedly funny and energetic, it also tackles issues that teens in high school still face to this day,” said Owen Smith, Producing Artistic Director of Playhouse Stage Company. “This story that concerns teen suicide, bullying, sexual assault, and gun violence is an ideal vehicle to challenge and develop our fantastic Playhouse Stage Academy advanced teen students.”

The production is directed by Playhouse Stage Company Managing Director Chuck Kraus, with choreography and musical staging by AshleySimone Kirchner and musical direction by Brandon Jones. The trio has collaborated frequently on productions featuring Playhouse teens, most recently on the 2024 production of “Spring Awakening.”

The cast is led by Molly Kirby as Veronica Sawyer, Keith DuBois as J.D., and Nora Miller, Ava Papaleo, and Vandy Benson as the Heathers. Kirby, now in her eighth year as a Playhouse student, was recently cast in the lead role of Ariel in this summer’s production of “The Little Mermaid.” The ensemble also includes Molly Rose McGrath, Nick Martiniano, and Lancelot Douglas in various adult roles.

“As has become the core of our programming in recent seasons, these incredible teen performers will appear in age-appropriate roles alongside dynamite regional professional actors, with our top-notch design and creative team guiding them,” Smith said.

Performances take place Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are available online at www.playhousestage.org, in person at the Playhouse Stage box office at 58 Remsen St., Cohoes, or by phone at 518-434-0776. Adult tickets are $40, senior tickets (for those 65 and older) are $30, and tickets for attendees under 18 are $20. Complimentary tickets are available for members of the media and local theater press who wish to cover or review the production. Local news stations are encouraged to film footage. Requests can be made by contacting Owen Smith, Producing Artistic Director, at [email protected].

Following “Heathers,” Playhouse Stage Company will present “Schoolhouse Rock Live,” which will be available for school field trips throughout March, with public performances on March 29 and 30. The company’s summer season will begin in June with a developmental premiere of the new musical “The Waiting,” followed by “Oklahoma!” at Park Playhouse in July. “The Little Mermaid” and “Moana Jr.” will run at Cohoes Music Hall in July and August. More information about Playhouse Stage Company’s season can be found at www.playhousestage.org.