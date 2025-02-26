Shining the light on up-and-coming music

ALBANY—White Lake Studios is relaunching its Upstate Unplugged concert series, bringing national and emerging artists to an intimate, high-quality listening-room setting.

Originally launched in 2019, the series will return in 2025, providing musicians with a platform to connect with audiences while creating professional content.

The series is curated by David Bourgeois, co-owner of White Lake Studios, in collaboration with Jackie Indrisano, a Boston-based talent buyer with experience booking artists at venues such as Berklee College of Music, City Winery Boston, and Off Cabot for the Cabot Theatre.

“We really want to create an experience that allows the artist to make an authentic connection with the audience,” Indrisano said.

Bourgeois, a touring musician, producer, and artist manager, emphasized the series’ focus on artists with national trajectory who are still flying under the radar.

“This series is going to feature up-and-coming musicians with national trajectory who are still flying under the radar. It’s an opportunity to discover your new favorite artist that you never knew existed,” Bourgeois said.

Performances will take place in Studio A at White Lake Studios, a professional recording and post-production facility known for its work with Netflix, Disney, HBO, and Universal.

The venue is designed to blend the intimacy of a small live performance with the production quality of a media appearance.

Spotlight on emerging artists

The 2025 season will feature a lineup of artists spanning multiple genres. Among the first to be announced is Little Days, a project led by vocalist Mini Diaz and bassist Jorgen Carlsson, known for his work with Chris Cornell, Draco Rosa, and a 15-year tenure with Gov’t Mule. The band will be joined by Bernie Barlow and John Nooney.

Barlow, a UK-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, has a career backing artists such as The Moody Blues, Sarah McLachlan, Melissa Etheridge, and Janiva Magness. Her 2020 album “Redeemed” was among the top 100 Americana albums of the year, leading to her signing with Blue Élan Records for her latest release, “Walking Around This Town.”

A partnership with The Spot 518

As part of the series, The Spot 518, the Capital Region’s leading arts and entertainment publication, will provide extensive coverage. Each artist will receive a performance preview in print and online ahead of their show. After the event, The Spot 518 will publish an interview and photo recap, ensuring artists gain visibility across multiple platforms.

“This partnership brings a unique opportunity for artists to gain exposure and for audiences to engage with rising talent in an intimate setting,” said Managing Editor Michael Hallisey.

Performances are tentatively scheduled for the first Thursday of each month, starting in March.

For more information about the Upstate Unplugged series, visit whitelakestudios.com.