ALBANY— Albany Patroons Head Coach Derrick Rowland said his team of young players understands what it means to wear the gold and kelly green.

“They know what it takes to be a Patroon,” he said. “This is a unique organization. We’ve had a lot of success, a lot of great players, and great coaches. There’s a Patroon way, so we try to stick to that.”

Rowland defined the Patroon Way as having integrity, respect, compassion, community, and a winning attitude.

“If they can handle it, they’ll succeed,” he said,

The team tips off on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Washington Avenue Armory, where they will host the Halifax Hoopers at 7 p.m. to begin their 2025 basketball season

The team introduced its roster and outlined key community initiatives during a press conference at the Armory, emphasizing partnerships aimed at increasing accessibility to games. Rowland announced the 2025 roster, which includes six returning players and a mix of new talent.

“This year, we’ve got five players from the local area,” Rowland said. “If you live here and have the talent, you should get a chance. I was a community guy who got an opportunity, and I want to keep that tradition going.”

Rowland said the team is focused on building on its championship history, which includes titles in 1984, 1988, and 2019.

“This season is all about making a statement,” he said. “We’ve built a roster that’s hungry, talented, and ready to compete at the highest level.”

Among the returning players is Ja’Quaye James, who averaged 30 points per game in last year’s playoffs, and Mike Parks, whom Rowland described as a team leader focused on winning. New additions include Trahson Burrell, who previously played in the NBA G League and overseas, and first-round TBL draft pick Justice Brantley.

Albany County and MVP Health Care have renewed the “Kids In Free” program, allowing children 12 and under to attend Patroons home games at no cost when accompanied by a paying adult.

“We are proud to support the Albany Patroons and welcome more children to these basketball games,” Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said. “This partnership is about giving families an opportunity to enjoy the game without worrying about the cost.”

The Market 32/Price Chopper discounted ticket promotion is also returning for its sixth consecutive season. Beginning Feb. 2, general admission tickets will be available for $12 at any of the 130 store locations with an AdvantEdge card.

“Albany Patroons basketball brings energy and excitement to our community,” Pam Cerrone, Market 32/Price Chopper director of community relations, said. “We are proud to continue supporting the team.”

Additionally, the Capital District Transportation Authority will continue its “Seats for Service Members” program, providing local veterans free courtside seats.

“These are easy wins for us—basketball and veterans,” CDTA Director of Business Development Jonathan Scherzer said. “That’s what we want to support.”

Tickets and more information are available at albanypatroonsbasketball.com.

