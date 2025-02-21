Bad words, bad acts

ALBANY—–Anne Frank’s diary has touched millions, offering an intimate window into the life of a young girl who found hope and resilience in the darkest of times.

In “The Many Lives of Anne Frank,” literary critic and author Ruth Franklin shed new light on Frank’s story at a recent seminar held at the University at Albany, exploring its far-reaching influence and the many ways it has been interpreted across cultures and generations.

Franklin, a former New Republic editor, delves into the complexities of Anne’s life and legacy, challenging long-held misconceptions. She reminds readers that Frank’s diary was not merely a collection of thoughts but a deliberate attempt to document the reality of Nazi persecution, one where she tailored her own work for future public consumption.

“Her future self realized that people needed to know exactly what this persecution consisted of and how it affected us in our daily lives,” Franklin said, adding that with antisemitism on the rise, Anne’s words resonate more powerfully than ever, a testament to the unbreakable human spirit.

Franklin’s book, published by Yale University Press in January, explores how Anne Frank went from “ordinary teenager to cultural icon” with the publication of her diary, which has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 70 languages.

“Anne Frank is so totemic in our imagination,” Franklin told approximately 100 students, faculty, and community members attending the event, hosted by the New York Writers Institute. “She is such a touchstone not just for Jewish women, not just for girls, but for so many people who read her diary and identify with it.”

At the same event, 93-year-old Delmar resident and Holocaust refugee Ruth Mendel offered her personal reflections on the significance of Anne’s story. Mendel and her family fled their Luxembourg home in 1940 after the Nazis invaded, an experience that has shaped her lifelong dedication to Holocaust education.

Mendel said she understands all too well the importance of remembering.

Both Franklin and Mendel are keepers of history, ensuring that the lessons of the past do not fade with time. Franklin’s book provides a scholarly yet deeply moving examination of Anne’s legacy, while Mendel’s storytelling bridges the gap between past and present. Together, they honor Anne’s memory, ensuring that her voice—and the voices of millions lost—will continue to inspire, educate, and remind the world of the importance of compassion and remembrance.

“There is so little known by young people about the Holocaust today. I am on a mission to make Holocaust education a federal mandate,” Mendel said.

She added that she visits schools, sharing her story with young people who may have never heard firsthand accounts of survival, loss, and resilience. Mendel worries that younger generations will be uneducated about the horrors of the past, and she is determined to spread awareness to those who will carry on her ideals well beyond her years.

“Bad words lead to bad actions,” she said.

Amanda Conley is a UAlbany Journalism student participating in the SUNY Institute for Local News initiative to help community journalism.