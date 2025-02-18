Selling the 518

ALBANY— “Selling the 518,” an upcoming television series premiering next month on the Travel Channel, aims to do more than just highlight Capital Region real estate; it also wants to uplift the community that calls the area home.

The new television series, hosted by real estate expert Rebecca Cavalieri, will take viewers on a journey to meet the local communities, business leaders, and places that characterize Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, and the surrounding areas.

“This show isn’t just about homes,” said Cavalieri, who has been a real estate agent for 13 years. “It’s about the stories behind the places we love and the people who make our community special.”

The premiere episode will air in March as a quarterly feature on the Travel Channel. The first episode will combine real estate listings with an expansive look at the community that surrounds them by offering an exclusive look at Stratton Mountain, The Red Fox Inn, an interview with the CEO of Living Resources, Elizabeth Martin, and the Normanside Country Club.

“The focus of the show is real estate, but it’s lifestyle, social scene, and thought leaders,” explained Cavalieri. “We’re really covering a lot of different things in the show.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to highlight all of the amazing places that we have around here and all of the things to do, along with talking about the real estate market and what a great place it is to raise your kids and live,” she added.

One of the featured locations, The Red Fox Inn, is a historic Vermont location that is centrally located for outdoor adventures in the area. “It’s a place where people from all over have memories from,” said Cavalieri. “It’s becoming a hot spot for people from Albany to go to.”

“People may think, ‘It’s winter, so there’s nothing to do,’ but there’s so much to do here no matter what time of year it is,” she continued. “We have so many great small business owners in the area, and we like to support them, and we have so many amazing communities here.”

Cavalieri’s real estate expertise will guide viewers through the Capital Region’s market, from the higher-end listings to the typical sales. Selling the 518 will also feature the Pineview Flip in Delmar, a transformation designed to inspire homeowners and buyers with the region’s real estate potential.

Despite the fluctuating market, the Capital Region continues to thrive. Cavalieri describes it as “one of the fastest-selling real estate markets.” As a primary residential market for investors, the Capital Region has avoided numerous real estate challenges.

“People who are shopping here are going to live here and raise their families here,” said Cavalieri. “That’s really the driving force behind the market; there’s not enough housing, and people want to be here. It’s a great place to live; we do have top-rated school districts.”

Cavalieri’s journey with “Selling the 518” began two years ago when the producers at The American Dream TV network reached out with a different show concept, where agents have five-minute segments that cover local businesses and listings.

In late 2024, The American Dream TV announced a new programming model that would feature one agent from the area. “During COVID, because it was hard for agents to film their segments, they started doing what they’re doing now,” said Cavalieri. “The founder decided that he wanted to bring it back. He reached out and said that

Albany would be a perfect market for it.”

The newly formatted 30-minute show was pitched to Cavalieri, who quickly saw the show’s potential for viewers to see firsthand what the area has to offer. “It all started there for me,” said Cavalieri.

“I want to use this platform to lift other businesses up and get them in the spotlight,” continued Cavalieri. “I feel like I have this amazing opportunity, and I want to bring everybody along with me and get everybody the attention that they deserve. That’s really what I’m hoping to do with the show.”

“I want people to see the Capital Region the way that I see it,” she said. “As home.”