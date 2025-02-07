ALBANY — The Egg Performing Arts Center, in collaboration with the New York State Office of General Services, has announced a $19.5 million capital improvement project set to begin in July. The renovations, which will modernize the Empire State Plaza’s iconic performance venue, are expected to be completed by early 2026.

The project will focus on theatrical and common space enhancements, including new seating, carpeting, and lighting, as well as accessibility improvements.

The Egg will install a fully LED automated lighting system, increasing efficiency while supporting more complex productions. Additionally, expanded accessible seating, upgraded restrooms, and an induction loop assistive listening system will improve the experience for all patrons.

“OGS is proud to help transform one of the Capital Region’s most iconic performing arts centers, The Egg, into a modern, safe, and more accessible facility,” Jeanette Moy, commissioner of OGS said. “This capital project will revive and renovate all areas of The Egg, covering everything from seating to lighting while prioritizing ADA compliance so that everyone is welcome.”

The renovation work will require The Egg to pause public programming for the duration of construction. Executive Director Diane Eber stressed that while the changes are substantial, the intent is to preserve the venue’s character while ensuring it can serve future generations.

“These essential upgrades have been meticulously planned over many years to meet the evolving needs of the performing arts industry while staying true to The Egg’s rich legacy,” Eber said. “These upgrades are designed to enhance your experience, not reinvent it.”

Located in Albany’s Empire State Plaza, The Egg has been a central fixture of the city’s arts and cultural scene since 1978. The venue, known for its distinctive dome-like structure, houses two theaters and presents music, theater, comedy, dance, and family programming year-round.

The Egg is managed by the Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza Performing Arts Center Corporation, a state public authority and nonprofit organization responsible for bringing diverse, high-quality performances to the Capital Region.

While The Egg will remain closed during renovations, officials encourage patrons to stay informed on the project’s progress through updates from the venue and OGS.