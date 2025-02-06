A dancing step in the right direction

ALBANY — Approximately $1,000 was raised through the annual student showcase hosted by the Albany and Saratoga Springs Fred Astaire Dance Studios on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Albany Marriott on Wolf Road.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association, supporting research and programs for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

This year’s theme, “Everybody Dance Now,” highlighted the physical, mental, and cognitive benefits of dance. The event brought together students, instructors, and community members to celebrate both the art of ballroom dance and its impact beyond the dance floor.

“Dance is more than just movement—it’s therapy for the mind, body, and soul,” said Elizabeth and Grey Masko, owners of FADS Saratoga, and Boris and Sasha Spitchka, owners of FADS Albany. “We were thrilled to use this event to celebrate our students’ hard work while also supporting the Alzheimer’s Association, whose mission is so close to our hearts.”

According to Beth Smith-Boivin, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York Chapter, dance can have lasting benefits for cognitive health.

“Dancing can’t turn back time, but we have seen numerous studies to suggest there are significant benefits of partner dancing, especially as you age,” Smith-Boivin said. “It reduces stress and improves mood, and it engages the brain as you piece together new movements.”

She also noted that ballroom dancing requires focus and quick decision-making, strengthening cognitive abilities. Encouraging movement at any age, she added that regular physical activity is an important factor in reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

The Fred Astaire student showcase featured performances from dancers of all levels, many of whom took up dance for exercise, social engagement, and personal growth. A brief speaking program preceded the performances, featuring representatives from Fred Astaire Dance Studios and the Alzheimer’s Association, who spoke about the role of dance in brain health and community well-being.