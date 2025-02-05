ALBANY — The New York State Office of General Services will host a series of free events and exhibits at the Empire State Plaza in February to celebrate Black History Month, highlighting the history, culture, and contributions of Black Americans in New York.

The observance will begin Wednesday, Feb. 5, with a performance by jazz pianist Sharp Radway. The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature an exhibition by the New York State Museum, retail vendors, and food available for purchase from Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen, an Albany soul food restaurant.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, OGS will hold a family-friendly event featuring performances by Warriors for Christ Ministry, Hamilton Hill Arts Center, Nannies Double Dutch, and Divine Nine. Attendees can participate in a quilting activity led by OGS and view screenings of “The Princess and the Frog” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which will be shown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Exhibits on display throughout the month will focus on Black labor leaders and historical contributions. “Fight or Be Slaves,” located in the Governor’s Reception Room at the New York State Capitol, will mark the 100th anniversary of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, the first Black labor union recognized by the American Federation of Labor. Another exhibit on the Empire State Plaza Concourse will showcase six Black labor leaders whose advocacy influenced economic and social change in New York and across the country.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to view an exhibit dedicated to the Rapp Road Community in Albany, a neighborhood established by African American families from Mississippi between 1927 and 1963 as part of the Great Migration. The Underground Railroad Education Center in Albany will present an exhibition examining the Underground Railroad’s presence in the Capital Region.

Another display will highlight the 369th Infantry Regiment, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, an African American unit of the New York Army National Guard that served in World War I. Originally formed as the 15th Infantry Regiment of the New York National Guard, the regiment spent 191 days in front-line trenches and earned recognition for its bravery.

OGS will also host two traveling banner exhibitions presented by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “Redefining the Family: One Descendant’s Journey into History” will tell the story of Christopher Rabb’s genealogical research, which uncovered his ancestral connection to the prominent Livingston family of New York. “Poisonous Seeds: The Dutch and the Institution of Slavery in New York” will examine how the Dutch West India Company established and maintained slavery in New York for more than 200 years.

The Black History Month events at the Empire State Plaza are sponsored by M&T Bank and the New York State Division of Human Rights. More information about the exhibits and scheduled programs is available at empirestateplaza.ny.gov.