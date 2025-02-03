ALBANY—Albany County officials announced that MVP Arena achieved a record-breaking net operating profit of $3,183,849 in 2024, the highest since the venue’s opening in 1990. The arena, managed by ASM Global, hosted 119 events and drew a total attendance of 613,631 over the year.

“MVP Arena has become more than just a venue; it is a cornerstone of our community and a hub for entertainment, culture, and connection,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “These record-breaking profits signify more than financial success — they represent jobs created, local businesses supported, and opportunities generated for our residents.”

The year’s packed event schedule contributed significantly to the arena’s financial success. Sold-out concerts included performances by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Fall Out Boy, Jelly Roll, and MercyMe. Other notable events included Stevie Nicks’ solo return, Nate Bargatze’s comedy show featuring a surprise appearance by Jimmy Fallon, and a three-night sold-out run by Phish, whose performances supported the Divided Sky Foundation.

Family shows and nationally televised sporting events also played a significant role in boosting attendance. The NCAA Women’s Basketball Super Regional brought teams like Iowa, LSU, and South Carolina to Albany, attracting 55,000 fans over four days and breaking attendance records for women’s basketball. Other sports highlights included home games for the Siena Saints, Albany Firewolves, and Albany Firebirds, as well as WWE, the Harlem Globetrotters, PBR, and Monster Trucks.

Bob Belber, General Manager of MVP Arena, attributed the success to community support.

“We are incredibly proud to announce a record-breaking profit year, and we owe this success to the unwavering support of our sponsors, suiteholders, and fans,” Belber said.