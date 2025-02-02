Attention to detail never met so much at school

ALBANY—Researchers at the University at Albany’s College of Nanotechnology, Science, and Engineering now have access to a new fabrication system capable of manipulating microchip designs at the atomic level.

The Plasma Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition system, manufactured by Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology, was recently installed in CNSE’s Innovation Lab at the NY CREATES Albany NanoTech Complex. It is the first of three tools from Oxford Instruments scheduled to arrive at the facility in the coming months.

The PE-ALD system allows researchers to add or remove molecular layers of material with precision, enabling smaller and more efficient semiconductor designs. This capability is increasingly important as microchip components continue to shrink.

“This new ALD technology will give CNSE faculty and students access to the most sophisticated tools available for cutting-edge research that will build the next generation of chips needed to power our everyday lives,” said CNSE Dean Michele J. Grimm.

The new tool was acquired through UAlbany’s Center of Advanced Technology in Nanomaterials and Nanoelectronics, with funding from Empire State Development and the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. The Innovation Lab is set to receive nearly $10 million in equipment upgrades, strengthening its role as a center for research and development in microelectronics.

CNSE’s Innovation Lab operates on a lab-to-fab model, where research conducted in the lab can be translated into commercial production. The lab is a key part of the Albany NanoTech Complex and works with industry partners to develop next-generation semiconductor technologies.

CNSE is also a founding member of the $40 million Northeast Regional Defense Technology Hub, a regional hub created under the CHIPS Act. Other founding members include NY CREATES, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Cornell University, and IBM.

“This new system will allow us to better control and optimize the properties of the material we’re working with at an atomic scale, which has important applications for emerging devices like quantum computers and energy-efficient memory technologies,” said Christophe Vallée, a TEL innovation scientist and professor at CNSE.

Two additional tools, designed for deep reactive ion etching and atomic layer etching, are also expected to be installed soon. These systems will enable researchers to refine materials and microchip designs at a highly detailed level.

The Innovation Lab supports a range of research activities, from developing new types of memory devices to exploring materials for artificial intelligence and quantum computing applications. These efforts align with the broader mission of the Albany NanoTech Complex to advance semiconductor technology and support industry collaboration.