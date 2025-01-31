Truth Tellers in America

ALBANY — Who is an American who is telling the truth?

It is the question that has driven artist Robert Shetterly to create nearly 280 paintings in a collection reflecting his commitment to showcasing individuals who challenge injustices, champion civil liberties, and inspire others to act.

From Saturday, Feb. 1, to Sunday, July 20, the Albany Institute of History and Art will present these works in “Americans Who Tell the Truth,” an exhibition of over 40 portraits. The exhibition is designed to complement the museum’s second exhibit, “Portrait Pairings,” which features portraits paired with related objects drawn entirely from the museum’s own collection.

“By bringing Robert Shetterly’s portraits to Albany, we aim to spark important conversations about courage, integrity, and the power of individuals to shape history and the present,” said Executive Director Kayla Carlsen.

“It’s an honor to work with him because of all he’s accomplished and all of the amazing people who have agreed to have their portrait painted by him,” said Curator Diane Shewchuk. “We did this in a really thoughtful way. We think this exhibit will appeal to all generations. That was important for us too—to show a huge swath of American culture and who Robert Shetterly thinks is a truth-teller.”

When curating the exhibition, the Institute sought portraits that would appeal to both broad and local audiences. Shewchuk believes the subjects and their life stories will resonate with diverse visitors. “I want the visitor to come in and see some familiar faces and unfamiliar faces to learn something new,” she added.

Shewchuk noted, “The variety he’s painted is astounding.” Featured portraits include Indigenous scientist and botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer, abolitionist John Brown, and civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks. The collection also highlights figures with regional significance, such as food justice activist Leah Penniman and folk legend and environmentalist Pete Seeger.

“I think he’ll be one of the most popular portraits,” Shewchuk said, referring to Seeger. “Also, Shetterly painted Leah Penniman, who lives in Grafton, founded Soul Fire Farm, and wrote a book called ‘Farming While Black.’ There are also favorites like Alice Paul, who was a women’s rights advocate and is one of the characters in the Broadway musical ‘Suffs.’ She’s on people’s minds right now, too.”

“Some of these are just everyday people who would never think of having a portrait commissioned of themselves,” Shewchuk continued. “It’s interesting that he’s chosen this medium and that they’ve all agreed to sit for him or supply a picture for him to paint from.”

Portrait painting, which dates back thousands of years to ancient Egypt, was traditionally associated with wealthy and political figures who could afford to commission it. Since beginning his collection in 2002, Shetterly has expanded the medium’s boundaries with his use of scale, vibrant colors, and a wide array of subjects.

“I love that he’s using a traditional medium to capture the likeness of these amazing Americans,” Shewchuk said. “People may be surprised by how colorful they are. We love that about the paintings. They look great in our galleries.”

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the Institute will host a screening of the award-winning documentary “Truth Tellers.” Throughout the exhibition’s run, the Institute will feature events for young people, students, and adults centered around the collection.

About the artist

Robert Shetterly, born in 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a renowned artist and activist. After graduating from Harvard College in 1969 with a degree in English Literature, he shifted his focus to visual art and later moved to Maine, where he taught himself drawing, printmaking, and painting. He is best known for his ongoing portrait series, Americans Who Tell the Truth, which highlights social justice leaders and has toured 35 states since 2003. This project has inspired books, including a 2005 award-winning publication, and continues to spark discussions about democracy, dissent, and truth.

Shetterly has also been deeply involved in humanitarian work, including art projects in Rwanda and Palestine, often addressing systemic issues like climate change and racism. He served for 25 years as President of the Union of Maine Visual Artists and contributed to documentaries on Maine artists.

Art and photos courtesy of

Albany Institute of History and Art