ALBANY — In a milestone production for the company, the Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York (BTTUNY) is set to perform its first musical, “Once on This Island.”

The show, which stars local BIPOC actors, will feature eight performances from Thursday, Feb. 6, to Sunday, Feb. 16. The Thursday and Friday performances will occur at 7:30 p.m., with the weekend matinees at 4 p.m.

“It’s a show about Black culture but in a different country, in the Caribbean,” described Jean-Remy Monnay,

producing artistic director of BTTUNY and associate artist at Capital Repertory Theatre. “In the Capital Region, this story will be different from any kind of musical shows they’ve seen.”

“Once on This Island” is a Caribbean retelling of the classic “Little Mermaid” story, set in a fictionalized version of Haiti. The one-act musical is a love and coming-of-age story appropriate for attendees of all ages. It tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, Daniel.

Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the gods who preside over the island decide to put her love for Daniel to the test when they place a bet with one another over which is stronger: love or death. Over the years, the award-winning show has become an audience favorite in its on- and off-Broadway productions.

“’Once on This Island’ is a love story, a love tragedy,” said director Hettie Barnhill. “You dig a little bit deeper, and you realize the reason it is a tragedy is because the love story is based on classism, which connects inevitably to racism because these two people couldn’t be together because one person was darker-skinned and one person was lighter-skinned.”

Barnhill directed and choreographed the show, with musical direction by Emily Rose Rivera. Barnhill is a Broadway performer, director, dancer, educator, choreographer, and the founder of Create A Space NOW. She previously directed “Skeleton Crew” for BTTUNY and is an affiliate artist with the company.

Barnhill was introduced to “Once on This Island” by Katherine Dunham, a legendary dancer, choreographer, and activist who educated Barnhill during her childhood in St. Louis. Barnhill was immediately entranced by the folklore and love story in “Once on This Island,” which wove magic into her own life.

Throughout her career, she had the opportunity to work with many of the actors she had listened to perform on the CD recording as a young girl. It’s what Barnhill called “a full-circle moment” to finally direct the show.

“To be now directing the show that has had some connectivity through me since I was a kid feels like a dream come true, and Black Theatre Troupe allowed that dream to manifest,” she said. She also observed the landmark significance of this show for the company. “It feels so exciting because I know the company. I know the love and the care and the dedication that everyone that makes the Black Theatre Troupe gives to it, and I wanted to be a part of that. I want not just to be a part of it, but I want people to see how incredible it is.”

“Once on This Island” was a goal project for Monnay to produce. The path to producing “Once on This Island” was a long one; major strides were taken in 2024 when BTTUNY was selected as a beneficiary by the Albany Wine and Dine for the Arts Festival and received additional funding.

Monnay expressed gratitude for the funding from the festival and the added support from the artistic community in the region.

“Musicals are expensive,” he noted. “To get the licenses and to get the rights is five times more expensive than a regular play.”

Another challenge they previously faced in putting on the show was the size of the production. Monnay described it as “taking a chance” to produce “Once on This Island,” but it was one that BTTUNY was ready and eager to take.

“We finally have enough people to do it and a big stage on the main stage at Capital Rep Theatre,” enthused Monnay. “We have a great musical director, director, and creative crew, and we’ve had fun working with everybody. We’re ready to do it.”

“To be a part of this milestone, I don’t take it for granted,” said Barnhill. “I’m thankful for it; I’m excited to open my creative lens up to it. But I’m also more excited to be a part of something that’s building, that’s growing, that’s both artistically beautiful and professional, and that lies within the community and prioritizes Black and Brown voices.”

The community talent involved in the show includes performers from Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. By incorporating veteran performers with students from the University at Albany and five regional youth from ages 9 to 11, the collaborative and communal experience is essential to BTTUNY’s mission.

“On the stage, people are going to witness beautiful, raw talent that is incredible and that leaves you breathless,” said Barnhill. “That’s how we’re building it and have been doing it. It’s getting better and better for the local stage community, and we still have a long way to go.”

“I think that’s where true art lies, is in the community,” said Barnhill. “It’s always been there. The community is resilient and makes things happen. The Black Theatre Troupe is that kind of community.”

Performances of “Once on This Island” will be held at theREP’s Main Stage, located at 251 N. Pearl St. in Albany, from Thursday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 16.