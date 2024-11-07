The Flying Caceres to soar high at the MVP Arena with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’

ALBANY—The newly reimagined and highly anticipated North American tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey: The Greatest Show On Earth arrives at MVP Arena from Friday to Monday, Nov. 8 to 11 for seven performances.

The show promises to push the limits of human potential and present a fast-paced, action-packed production for audiences of all ages.

“Every show is just an amazing place to be,” said Danny Butler, a flying trapeze catcher who performs with The Flying Caceres.

Featured acts include The Triangular Highwire led by The Lopez Family, the Double Wheel of Destiny, comedic performances by Nick Nack and the Equivokee Trio, and the Ultimate Playground, which transforms the stage into a skatepark for high-adrenaline sports.

Soaring to new heights, the Criss-Cross Trapeze act by The Flying Caceres, Guinness World Record-setting unicyclist Wesley Williams, and the Aerial and Acrobatic Spectacle featuring solo and group aerialists and acrobats captivate audiences. Skyler Miser closes out the show in the Ringling Rocket, hurtling across the arena at 65 miles per hour.

“A lot of the acts are completely brand new, and they’ve never been done in this way,” said Butler. “This show is really about the performers.”

The tour has been on the road for over a year, performing around 265 shows in various cities. Preparations to reimagine the show began years ago, and Butler’s act involved a two-month rehearsal to perfect its current iteration.

For the Criss-Cross Trapeze act, nine Flying Caceres trapeze artists perform with impeccable timing in a reinvented act that includes a never-before-seen trick, with artists executing two complete flips while transitioning from one bar to another.

“Normally, a flying trapeze act is in a straight line, with a flyer and a catcher. But in this act, it’s criss-crossed,” explained Butler. “It’s literally in the shape of an X. It’s also the first-ever criss-cross flying trapeze act that transforms from bar-to-bar to a traditional flying trapeze act with catchers. The entire rigging rises, then moves into catching positions.”

The performance feeds off the audience’s energy, with the initial segment building suspense as Butler gets into the catch-trap.

“The music is intense; the lights dim down,” he described. His dismount with the final musical cue is when “the audience goes crazy,” a favorite moment for Butler. The audience’s excitement mirrors his own passion for watching his peers perform.

“The amazing thing about circus is that anything is possible,” Butler continued. “It’s incredible what the human body, the show, and creative minds can achieve. With this act, we’ve redefined what circus means.”

Troupe leader George Caceres developed the act, which includes performers from Chile, Ecuador, the United States, France, and Brazil. The Flying Caceres, who defy gravity with each act, carry on a legacy established by Caceres’ father in 1982. Caceres himself has been flying since the age of five. This familial connection to trapeze is something Butler shares, having spent six months discussing his role with Caceres before joining as one of two catchers.

“When I was contacted by George Caceres, my coach and the head of the Flying Caceres team, I was blown away,” said Butler. “It was an exciting day. I was with my dad, and I’ll always remember that moment.”

Like Caceres, performing runs in Butler’s family. His parents, Dan and Elizabeth “Betty” Butler, founded Circus Juventas, the largest youth performing arts circus school in North America, located in Saint Paul, Minnesota. For 30 years, the school has taught thousands of students.

Growing up surrounded by Circus Juventas had a profound impact on Butler. “I grew up doing that,” he shared, describing his family’s influence as a “huge” part of his early life. In addition to learning trapeze skills from his parents, Butler was also involved in sports, particularly hockey, with his brothers. Eventually, he had to choose a path to pursue full-time.

“It was a pivotal moment—I had to decide between circus and hockey. Both my brothers chose hockey, and I chose circus,” he recalled.

Butler knew his passion lay with trapeze from age 13. “When I got into trapeze around 13, I knew it was what I wanted to do professionally,” he said. “Watching myself grow into this role has been amazing.”

Since then, he has pursued his career at an elite level, quickly reaping the rewards of his years of training. “I just followed my dreams,” he said. “One thing led to another, and I found myself working for Ringling, which is the most incredible experience.”

“Honestly, when I got this contract, I was in shock, and I still feel like I am,” he admitted.

“Touring with 75 cast members and 75 crew members is a huge production,” he added. “The dedication it takes to load in and out of each venue is incredible. Having my parents and family come to see me perform is such a unique and amazing experience.”