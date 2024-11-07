Cap City gets Smashed

ALBANY— Albany’s Park South neighborhood has a new culinary hotspot with the opening of 605 Smash, a smash burger and fried chicken sandwich joint created by local restaurateurs Gabriel Moya and Cory Winne.

Located across from Washington Park, 605 Smash brings a fresh, no-frills menu to a historic setting with roots dating back to the 1870s.

The new restaurant operates out of a beautifully restored building that has served as a bar or saloon for over 140 years, including Ralph’s, a longtime local favorite. By blending historic charm with a modern dining experience, Moya and Winne aim to create a welcoming space for Albany residents and visitors.

“Having been born and raised here, it’s incredibly fulfilling to open 605 Smash in my hometown of Albany,” said Moya. “After the success of Restaurant 605, where the 605 Smash burger originated just two years ago, I’m excited to bring our staple dishes to even more people. For me, it’s all about creating delicious food with bold flavors that bring family and friends together, and this new location allows us to do just that.”

The menu at 605 Smash focuses on simplicity and quality. It offers a selection of single or double cheeseburgers and fried chicken sandwiches, complemented by crispy, cheesy, or loaded fries. Customers can also customize their meals with options like impossible patties or an Oklahoma-style burger, keeping the ordering process straightforward.

“Running a successful restaurant goes beyond serving up our award-winning flavors, and it means creating a welcoming environment for our community,” said Winne. “I’m dedicated to ensuring everything runs smoothly at the counter while Gabe handles our busy kitchen. We can’t wait to serve you at 605 Smash and continue connecting with our neighbors over delicious meals.”

At the opening ceremony, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan praised the restaurateurs for revitalizing an iconic space and contributing to Albany’s culinary landscape.

“The opening of 605 Smash is a testament to the resilience of local entrepreneurs, breathing new life into an iconic space with a long history in our community,” she said.

605 Smash will be open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the option to call ahead for orders. Delivery via DoorDash is expected to be available in the coming weeks, adding convenience for those eager to try its popular smash burgers and chicken sandwiches.