Burning towards a possible Grammy

Editor’s Note: For clarification, “Burn It Down” was on the first-round ballot for Grammy consideration earlier this year but has not yet made the final ballot. That determination will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This online edition also corrects the title of Billy Seidman’s book and the school for which he taught at New York University.

ALBANY—Cassandra Kubinski’s journey through a career in music has had its accolades but hasn’t quite been what she envisioned.

The singer-songwriter has collaborated with Grammy Award-winners Chris Botti and the Goo Goo Dolls and twice charted on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart. Yet, this success hasn’t stopped her from feeling “Halfway to Heaven”—a song she wrote while wrestling with thoughts of quitting the business.

Nearly a decade ago, Sawyer Fredericks captivated a national audience. His bright eyes shone through a bashful demeanor, under an old-time bowler hat topping long drapes of hair. At 16, America adopted him and named him The Voice. But the fast track to fame was not entirely satisfying.

In a few weeks, the two artists will learn if their names make the list of Grammy Award nominees—the coveted jewel of which musicians often dream but seldom speak.

But before red carpet dreams may be realized, Kubinski and Fredericks will perform their haunting duet, Burn It Down, at The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, on Sunday,

Nov. 3.

It’s the song that has the industry talking.

The collaborative single, which explores themes of transformation and resilience, debuted in August and has since resonated with fans. Its haunting blend of folk-rock and raw emotion has garnered local attention, including support from WEXT, and now finds itself in early Grammy consideration.

Kubinski, known for her eclectic blend of pop and Americana, moved from New York City to the Capital District a few years ago, immersing herself in the local music scene. She said she had long hoped to work with Fredericks, a prominent voice in the indie-folk scene, and approached him with a few song ideas at Saratoga Arts earlier this year. The two found creative synergy, ultimately choosing Burn It Down as the project to reimagine. Kubinski shared that the song was inspired by the gritty, introspective tones of the hit television show “Yellowstone,” where characters face intense challenges and growth.

“I wanted to write something that tapped into the tumultuous energy of reinventing yourself—like a burning-down process,” Kubinski explained, adding that the song captures an unapologetically “fiery” and transformative journey.

Fredericks, who gained national fame after winning “The Voice” in 2015, felt an immediate connection to the song’s emotional depth and melodic fit within his genre. “I love adding a lot of anguish and heartache into my music,” he shared. “This one just seemed to fit that.” Reflecting on his career, Fredericks noted the significant shift after The Voice, particularly the feeling of “everything flipped on its head” upon returning to his community. Though the changes brought new opportunities, he acknowledged the challenge of navigating such an experience at a young age.

Fredericks also underlined the importance of staying true to his creative process. Despite fame’s expectations, he strives not to let external pressures influence his songwriting, focusing instead on crafting stories that feel authentic.

Kubinski, too, reflected on her career with a sense of nostalgia and gratitude, recalling her early performances at iconic New York venues like The Bitter End and Café Vivaldi, some of which no longer exist. Receiving photos from fans of those days brings a mix of pride in how far she’s come and a reminder of the goals she has yet to achieve.

As an independent artist, Kubinski expressed appreciation for the creative freedom that comes with forging her own path. She described her career as “self-driven” and views her independence as a “luxury” that allows her to create on her own terms. This autonomy, she noted, has been essential in shaping projects like Burn It Down in a way that feels true to her artistic vision.

For live performances, Kubinski and Fredericks have crafted a careful balance of their distinctive voices to amplify the song’s emotional intensity. Kubinski described the recording process as both exploratory and intentional, allowing each of their styles to shine without overpowering the other. The result is a compelling blend that has received positive reactions, including Grammy consideration, which Kubinski called a “humbling experience.”

Kubinski also shared that the song received enthusiastic praise from Billy Seidman, author of “The Elements of Song Craft.” Seidman, a respected figure in the industry known for his songwriting expertise, teaches at prominent institutions like New York University’s Steinhardt School. During a recent visit to New York City, Seidman praised the song as the most compelling work he has heard from Kubinski, adding significant weight to the song’s Grammy consideration.

In addition to Burn It Down, the pair hinted at future projects and performances. Kubinski will release a single, Comes Down to You, on Nov. 7, while Fredericks is preparing a new album, “No Need to Wonder,” set for early next year. Fredericks teased that fans attending The Linda show can expect a preview of his new work, including unique arrangements featuring acoustic bass and banjo.

For tickets, visit thelinda.org/event/sawyer-fredericks-cassandra-kubinski/.