‘Johnny Mystery’ was a popular musician, columnist in local scene

COHOES — John Frederick “Johnny Mystery” Brierley, a well-known figure in the local music scene, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the age of 67.

Brierley, remembered for his passion for rock music and his engaging stage presence, left a lasting impact on the Capital Region’s music community.

Born on June 1, 1957, in Cohoes, Brierley developed a love for rock music early in life. After graduating from Watervliet High School, he served in the U.S. Army and later pursued his interest in media by attending the New School of Radio and Television. He had a brief career as an on-air talent at several local radio stations, including WEQX, before stepping back to focus on his family life as a devoted “soccer dad.”

“You want to find great bands and great songs, stick to the independents,” Brierley once wrote. “Those stations are for the most part run by music fans, for music fans. You might not change the musical landscape or the planet but who wants to deal with the clueless multitudes eating all the soulless, tone-deaf muck being ranked and mined and aimed towards you for your advertising dollar.”

Eventually, Brierley returned to his musical roots, joining local bands such as North Allen and Blackcat Elliot. He later formed his own band, The Mysteios/The Va Va Voodoos, where he played guitar, sang, and wrote songs. He also performed as a bass player in the cult favorite band, The Lawn Sausages. Known for his innovative songwriting and deep enthusiasm for rock and roll history, Brierley quickly became a beloved figure among local audiences.

In addition to his musical pursuits, Brierley shared his extensive knowledge of rock and roll history through a monthly column for Radio Radio X Experience Monthly, a local arts magazine.

“The grey sky turned bright,” John Brierly posted on social media, many of whom who read his words didn’t come across them until days after he passed. “The coming weekend I hope to be the same!”

“This is so poignant,” wrote Rick Bedrosian. “Very sad to see this. Unfair.”

Brierley is survived by his mother, Marie Hassett of Latham; his children, Sean Patrick (Alexa) Brierley of Albany and Samantha Marie (Steve) Mander of Waterford; his fiancée, Katherine A. Larson of Albany; and his sister, Mary Ellen Leo of Clifton Park. He was preceded in death by his father, John Frederick Ayotte, II, and his brothers Ronny and Charlie Brierley. He is also remembered by his creative partners Joanne Agopovich and Tony Vazquez.

A wake to celebrate Brierley’s life was held on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Attendees were invited to share memories or perform a song in his honor.