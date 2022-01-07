SCHENECTADY — The Albany Symphony returns to historic Proctors Theatre in the heart of Schenectady at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, under the baton of special guest conductor Erina Yashima.

Yashima, Assistant Conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra, will lead Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s enduring musical setting of Scheherazade, the story of One Thousand and One Nights, as well as Vivian Fung’s A Child’s Dream of Toys and Alexander Glazunov’s Violin Concerto. The concerto features another Symphony debut—virtuoso violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan.

In addition to in-person tickets, access to the Symphony’s online livestream of the performance is available. For tickets and livestream access call (518) 694-3300 or visit albanysymphony.com.

In accordance with local guidelines and in coordination with our partner venues, the Albany Symphony has adopted health and safety protocols for the wellbeing of all patrons, musicians, and staff. Patrons will be required to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and matching ID upon arrival. A recent negative PCR COVID test will be accepted in lieu of vaccination only with proof of exemption—see proctors.org for details. All patrons will be required to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

As a leader in the creation, performance, and recording of new orchestral music, the Albany Symphony is reshaping the nation’s musical legacy through its adventurous programming, commissioning and recording of new work, and broad community engagement beyond the concert hall.

Recognized as one of the American’s most innovative and creative orchestras, the two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony is renowned for virtuosic performances featuring classic orchestral favorites, lesser-heard masterworks, and a diverse array of new music from leading and emerging voices of today. The Symphony has received more ASCAP Awards than any other orchestra in America, as well as several Grammy nominations, including the orchestra’s most recent win in 2021.

Led by Music Director David Alan Miller, now in his 30th year, the Symphony presents a core classical series throughout the region, each featuring a world-premiere or recent composition; a multi-day American Music Festival that celebrates established and emerging living composers; performances by its cutting-edge new music chamber ensemble, the Dogs of Desire; and a family series and holiday concerts in collaboration with youth performing arts groups.

The Albany Symphony’s award-winning education programs serve all ages, from Tiny Tots concerts to library talks and pre-concert Classical Conversations. Symphony in Our Schools brings musicians into classrooms for interactive music education.

, and Literacy-through-Songwriting, its in-school composer residency program, empowers youth to tackle issues of diversity and self-expression through songwriting, storytelling, improvisation, and teamwork.

Founded in 1930 in New York’s Capital Region, the Albany Symphony serves a diverse regional audience covering more than seven counties and parts of three states. In addition to an eight-concert subscription season, an annual multi-day American Music Festival including performances by the orchestra’s genre-bending ensemble Dogs of Desire, and a host of education and community outreach events, the Albany Symphony regularly serves as an ambassador for new music and Upstate innovation beyond the Capital Region. The Symphony is the only organization to have made multiple appearances at Carnegie Hall’s invitational Spring for Music festival, and past special Symphony initiatives include 2017’s Water Music NY tour, which drew nearly 25,000 people to concert events in seven towns along the historic Erie Canal. In each of the canal towns, the Symphony commissioned emerging composers to collaborate with local arts organizations to create a new orchestral piece to express each town’s unique heritage.