ALBANY – Motor Oil Coffee, a craft coffee startup based in Albany, has released its new espresso blend, Jetfuel. The new product will be joining Motor Oil Coffee’s four existing blends.

Jetfuel espresso is made from a blend of organic Sumatran, Ethiopian, and Nicaraguan beans.

“Drinking our Jetfuel espresso is like getting into a Lamborghini and hitting sixth gear. You are going to feel this for sure,” said Joe Bonilla, co-founder of Motor Oil Coffee. “Jetfuel is perfect for any espresso fan and offers an exceptional balance of flavor and energy to keep you going throughout the day.”

Motor Oil Coffee has been expanding its overall lineup, with the launching of its at-home delivery subscription service, “MO at Home,” in early October. The introduction of Jetfuel espresso blend to its lineup is a continuation of the company’s growth.

“For our returning and new customers, adding Jetfuel to our lineup is exciting and new,” said Rich Fazio, Motor Oil Coffee’s co-founder. “We hope that people love drinking it as much as we loved creating it.”

Motor Oil Coffee’s four other blends include:

High Octane Premier Guatemalan blend: Rev up with Motor Oil Coffee’s High Octane Premier. Made with the finest Guatemalan beans to really start your body’s engine. Organic Guatemalan beans which leaves a velvety mouth feel, honey like sweetness, and a citrus acidity that creates the perfect mix of power and taste. This is our darkest road, certified organic fair trade.

Cruise Control (formerly Motor Oil Standard) harvest blend: Motor Oil Coffee’s signature Cruise Control blend infuses the strength, power, and drive to keep you moving throughout the day (and night). An organic blend of Sumatra, Guatemala, and Ethiopia coffee beans that creates a fruity flavor with hints of blueberry, very smooth, and almost tea-like in body. This is our middle roast blend, certified organic fair trade.

Daystarter breakfast blend: Wake up full of power with Motor Oil Coffee’s Daystarter breakfast blend, a strong mix of the right stuff to get you moving through the day. A blend of Brazilian, Columbian and Honduran Beans with notes of chocolate, citrus, and caramel creating a lovely fruit flavor and low acidity in the cup. This is our lightest blend.

Zero Emission decaf blend: Motor Oil’s Zero Emission decaf is for those who already have that spark to get them going but love the taste of energy without the shock. Certified organic fair trade.

Motor Oil Coffee products can be found at motoroilcoffee.com, participating car shows, farmers markets, and Amazon.com.

For more information about Motor Oil Coffee, visit motoroilcoffee.com.