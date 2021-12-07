People who avoid gluten for health reasons may feel left when the bevy of desserts is distributed during home visits or office holiday parties, as they probably cannot indulge in these sweet treats. This recipe for “Mint Slims” from Danielle Walker’s “Eat What You Love” (Ten Speed Press) ensures that even those who have gone gluten-free can enjoy some holiday sweets.

Mint Slims

INGREDIENTS: Makes 25

2 cups blanched almond flour

2 tablespoons coconut flour

1⁄2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1⁄4 cup maple sugar

1⁄4 cup light-colored raw honey

1⁄4 cup expeller-pressed coconut oil

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

1⁄2 teaspoon pure peppermint extract

Coating

10 ounces dairy-free and soy-free semisweet chocolate chips

3⁄4 teaspoon expeller-pressed coconut oil

1⁄4 teaspoon pure peppermint extract

INSTRUCTIONS

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the beater attachment, or using a food processor, combine the almond flour, coconut flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, and maple sugar and mix thoroughly on medium speed.

In a saucepan, combine the honey, coconut oil, chocolate, and peppermint extract and cook over low heat, stirring until melted. Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the dry ingredients and beat on medium speed until fully combined.

Using your hands, pack the dough firmly into two balls, then flatten each into a thick disk. Roll each disk into a 1⁄4-inch-thick circle on a piece of parchment paper. Stack the pieces (with parchment paper in between) on a baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or up to 2 days. (If chilling for more than 2 hours, cover the top piece of dough with another piece of parchment paper.)

When you’re ready to bake the cookies, preheat the oven to 350 F and line two or three baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Remove one of the dough pieces from the refrigerator. Use a 2-inch-round cookie cutter to cut out circles and place them on a prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough, rerolling and cutting circles until all the dough is used.

Bake one sheet at a time for 8 minutes, rotating the sheet halfway through baking. Cool the cookies on the sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the coating, melt the chocolate chips and oil together in a double boiler or a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan filled with about 1 inch of boiling water. Stir the mixture frequently until the chocolate melts. Stir the peppermint extract into the melted chocolate. Turn off the heat and remove the bowl from the pan.

Dip each cookie completely into the melted chocolate and use a fork to lift it out. Tap the fork gently on the side of the bowl to allow any excess chocolate to drip off. Place the dipped cookies on the prepared baking sheets, then refrigerate the cookies for 1 hour to help the chocolate set. Serve chilled.