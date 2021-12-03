ALBANY — Nine Pin Ciderworksannounced the latest outdoor mural addition at its Albany cidery and tasting room last week.

In collaboration with the Albany Center Gallery, the mural was designed and painted by Lexi Hannah. Hannah is a mixed-media artist from Latham. In addition to her work being featured by Instagram, INSIDER, and Strathmore Artist Papers, she has worked on individual and community projects across the United States, Italy, Ecuador and Peru.

“As Nine Pin crafts its cider, these artists create their work and we couldn’t be more thrilled to once again partner with the Albany Center Gallery for this mural,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “Lexi’s talent is on brilliant display with this new mural, and we’re honored it will be seen by our customers and visitors for years to come.”

This mural is the latest collaboration with the Albany Center Gallery and overall, part of Nine Pin’s commitment of supporting the local arts community. Over the years, Nine Pin has commissioned murals and artwork as well as hosted art shows and exhibitions within the tasting room.

The mural can be viewed on the Thatcher Street side of the cidery facility.

“I had a really wonderful time working with Nine Pin on this project,” said Hannah. “They wanted a colorful orchard scene and showed interest in impressionist types of work, so I utilized colorful strokes and a sense of movement with the trees stretched upwards to complement the tall shape of the door; the branch in the forefront is meant to help further emphasize the perspective of the trees moving back (the farthest being bluer to suggest distance). I used a violet background for interesting shadow tones that would work nicely against their bright green exterior.”

Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

“We are excited to support local art and artists and to see so many colorful murals come to life at Nine Pin Ciderworks,” said Tony Iadicicco, executive director, Albany Center Gallery. “This is the third mural commission we’ve worked on together, and we look forward to many more partnerships with Nine Pin while supporting our regional artists. Special thanks to Lexi for sharing her creativity and talent with us all.”

Nine Pin produces all ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary, Consider the Apple and Drink New York Apples. For more information about Nine Pin Cider, visit ninepincider.com.