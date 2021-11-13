Spinach and Mushroom Pita

Veganism is marked by a choice to abstain from the use of animal products, including in one’s diet. It is different from vegetarianism because vegetarians may consume some animal products, namely eggs, milk and honey, while vegans will not.

There are many benefits to adopting a plant-based diet. Over the last several years, scientists have discovered veganism may be linked to a healthier heart, lower blood pressure, weight loss, and reduced risk of cancer. It also may help minimize risk of stroke. However there is still much research to be done.

Anyone looking for flavorful plant-based recipes can try this recipe for “Spinach and Mushroom Pita” from “The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook” (Rockridge Press) from the editors of Rockridge Press. This easy pita can make a healthful lunch full of freshness and flavor.

INGREDIENTS: Serves 2

2 cups baby spinach leaves

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1⁄2 cup button mushrooms, sliced

1⁄2 cup alfalfa sprouts

1 tomato, chopped

1⁄2 small cucumber

2 tablespoons olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

2 whole-grain pita pockets

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all the vegetables, olive oil and lemon juice in a bowl, and season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Toss the salad until well mixed. Stuff the vegetable mixture into the pita pockets and serve immediately.