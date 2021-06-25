TROY — Just a short distance from Monument Square and downtown stands the bright green façade of Sound House Records. Stepping into the store offers an even more vibrant experience, complete with rows of vinyl, a listening station, and the eclectic music selection curated by owners Matthew Klein and George Weinisch.

The shop, which opened on June 1, is the newest addition to the lively music scene in the Capital District, joining Last Vestige Music Shop, River Street Beat Shop, and Blue Note Record Shop as a destination for collectors and music lovers alike.

“We wanted something that was a throwback to when we were younger and we used to go to record stores. I collected as a teenager, George collected as a teenager, and we’ve been collecting ever since,” said Klein. “And it used to be a real experience. You would go out, you would look through the records, you would read the liner notes. … We kind of wanted to recreate that experience.”

As longtime collectors, Klein and Weinisch are well-versed in what music lovers are looking for when it comes to record shops. Looking ahead, they plan to host readings, live music, and DJs as a way to lean into the sense of community that exists among collectors.

It’s been a process nearly two years in the making. The idea for the shop was originally conceived in August 2019 and has consisted of road trips to record stores, conversations with other shop owners, and, of course, the search for vinyl.

“I’ve always wanted to have a record store,” said Weinisch. “It’s just one of those things that I felt like was never the right time to do, or other things got in the way, and when Matt expressed an interest, I just replied, ‘Yep, let’s do it.’ I didn’t even think about it.”

In those two years, the pair has managed to acquire an expansive collection of records in a wide array of genres, both new and used. Although a record store by name, Weinisch, who jokingly identified himself as “format agnostic,” noted that the store can be better categorized as “recorded media.” They currently sell cassettes and are looking to branch into CDs as well.

Klein explained that his obsession and passion for recorded media, specifically vinyl, stems from the sheer difference in experience that comes from listening to music as a record versus digitally.

“The experience of listening to a record is you take it out of the sleeve, you put it on the turntable, you listen to the side, turn it over, you listen to the other side. It’s an uninterrupted experience, except for that flip,” said Klein. “Digital music is the exact opposite. You can fast forward, you can pick any song you want, you can stop it after 20 seconds.”

It is likely why, explained Klein, there is a resurgence in vinyl. It is no longer just collectors or audiophiles looking to get their hands on records. People are listening with intention; they want music to be an experience again.

There is no doubt that Klein and Weinisch love what they do. Their varied taste — ranging from soul, jazz, and reggae to experimental, electronic, and Italian disco — makes them the perfect resource for anyone interested in adding to their collection, whether it’s their first record or their hundredth.

The shop is located at 52 King St. in Troy.