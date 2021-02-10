TROY — Brown’s Brewing had one of its beers named among the best beers around by one magazine staff devoted to covering all things spirits.

Vinepair named Brown’s Brewing Calavera Imperial Stout in its annual list of The 50 Best Beers. The New York City-based magazine has dubbed itself “the fastest growing media company about wine, beer and spirits for Millennials,” since first publishing in 2014.

The list covers the spectrum for all beer lovers, from lagers to stouts, IPAs and more. As one may expect, Brooklyn is well represented in the list. Nine of the 50 beers are brewed out of Brooklyn. However, the magazine staff shares full disclosure that it faced substantial obstacles due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, beers from New England, Colorado, Texas and California also made the list, giving readers a glimpse of what’s available throughout the country.

“Brown’s has been a bright spot on our radar this year,” wrote the Vinepair staff, who placed Brown’s stout up at No. 6 on the list. “The family-owned and -operated brewery produces a wide range of approachable styles, such pale ales and IPAs named for family members (Carla and Joann, we’re looking at you). But it was Calavera that stopped us in our tracks. This imperial stout is aged with ancho chile, vanilla, cinnamon, allspice, and cacao nibs. Our panel appreciated its use of adjuncts without barrel aging, which allows each ingredient to stand out. Moreover, it does so without the syrup-sticky mouthfeel that tends to accompany so many ‘pastry stouts.’

“Calavera is fresh on the palate, and velvety-smooth — it’s a wonderful Covid-era beer to sip outside by a fire.”

In all, Vinepair named a dozen beers from the Empire State on its list. Two other breweries from upstate New York were bestowed with top honors. Hudson Valley, out of Beacon, made the list at No. 16 with its Incandenza Sour IPA. Arrowood Farm, out of Accord, had its Lion’s Tooth 2019 farmhouse ale named at No. 24.

Brown’s Brewing operates two taprooms often featuring limited runs of their crafted beers in both Troy and North Hoosick. Calavera is not listed among the beers available at either location.