Shaker cagers crowned state champions

BINGHAMTON — The Shaker boys basketball team secured its first state championship in program history with a 55-50 victory over Port Washington in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AAA title game on Saturday, March 22 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Blue Bison led throughout much of the contest but had to withstand a late push from the Section VIII champions to claim the title.

Shaker built an early three-point lead by the end of the first quarter and maintained that margin at halftime. Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, combining for just 14 points, but the Blue Bison extended their lead to five heading into the final period.

Shaker opened the fourth quarter strong and pushed its advantage to as many as nine points before Port Washington responded with a late surge. The Vikings closed the gap to one point with 16 seconds remaining, but Shaker maintained possession and converted free throws to secure the championship.

Bless Demand led Shaker with 17 points, helping the team finish the season with a 23-3 record, the best in program history.