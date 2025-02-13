LAKE PLACID—Ava Bachta, a sophomore at Shaker High School, earned multiple podium finishes in alpine skiing at the Empire State Winter Games, held Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at Whiteface Mountain.

Bachta placed first in the Super-G, Giant Slalom, and Slalom events and third in a second Super-G race. Her performances secured a sweep of the alpine racing competition.

Bachta is a Shaker Varsity Alpine Ski Team member and trains at Willard Mountain. In addition to her athletic achievements, she is a high-honors student.

The Empire State Winter Games is an annual multi-sport event featuring athletes from across New York and beyond.