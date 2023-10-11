SPOTTED: Colonie kicks off 75th year celebration

COLONIE – On Friday, October 6 the Colonie Raiders celebrated homecoming weekend with a game against Ballston Spa. The night ended with Ballston Spa taking home a win over the Raiders in a 44 – 27 game.

The school district kicked off its 75th year celebration before the game with the induction of new members into its athletic hall of fame.

MLB Seattle Mariners player Brian O’Keefe was among the inductees present for the induction ceremony. Other inductees include: Kyle Brown – Athlete, (2000) Baseball, Barbara Leicht-Bowers – Teacher/Coach, Boys, and Girls Bowling, Paul Mason – Athlete, (1972) Basketball, Football, Track, and 1970-1971 Boys Basketball Team.

Photos by Emmali Lanfear/ @photosbyemmali

