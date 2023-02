DELMAR – The Bethlehem High School Hockey team advanced to the second round with a 5-3 win over LaSalle on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Tyler Fabian figured in four of the five Eagles goals, netting two goals himself and assisting on two others.

Liam Parry, Owen Godlewski and Will Clark each scored one. Dane Jones was all over the ice and had three assists.

The second seeded Eagle will play Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Bethlehem YMCA at 7:30 p.m. against Shenendehowa.

To view the photo gallery of the game click here or on a photo below to swipe/click through the rest.