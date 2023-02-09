LATHAM – The Colonie girls basketball team traveled across town to Shaker and pulled out a 55-33 win over the Bison.
Jayla Tyler led all scorers with 22 points and 6 boards for Colonie. Ava Pearson had 12 points,
Bella Franchi had 11, Gabriel Martin had 5 assists and 3 steals.
Mady Victoria led the Bison with 7 points and Lexi Covington drained two three pointers for six points.
Colonie jumped out to a 36-19 lead in the first half and Shaker did come back in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Raiders.