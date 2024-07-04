Local high school athletes sign for next level

COLONIE–The South Colonie Central School District honored its senior athletes at the annual signing day event. Families and friends gathered to celebrate 34 senior athletes as they signed their National Letter of Intent or commitment letter to play sports at the collegiate level.

“We are proud to highlight the following Colonie athletes as they head off to play intercollegiate athletics,” said William Roemer, South Colonie athletic director. “Athletics is a significant part of their lives, and it’s wonderful to see them continue their careers in college. This event celebrates the hard work they’ve put into their sport within our district, and I wish our athletes the best in their future academic and athletic pursuits.”

Colonie athletes proudly wore their college gear, and each student-athlete had the opportunity to speak briefly. Most expressed gratitude to their families for their years of support and encouragement.

Congratulations to the following Colonie Athletes:

Kendall Abraham – Utica University (Women’s Basketball)

Julia Bancheri – Union College (Women’s Soccer)

Gracemary Baumann – SUNY Oswego (Women’s Basketball)

Natalie Benac – Rivier University (Softball)

Hailey Blake – Russell Sage College (Women’s Soccer)

Sean Blakley – Alfred University (Football)

Teagan Clancy – Lasell University (Women’s Basketball)

Aidan Cleary – Brockport University (Football/Men’s Track)

Lauren Cosselman – RPI (Softball)

Michael Currao – Elmira College (Baseball)

Gianna DeGonza – SUNY Oswego (Softball)

Caleb Eastman – Alfred University (Football)

Michael Forst – SUNY Poly (Men’s Volleyball)

Julianna Frankenfield – University of Bridgeport (Women’s Cross Country/Track)

Makai Gordon – HVCC (Men’s Basketball)

Jaidon Grimes – HVCC (Football)

Qimora Johnson – University of Bridgeport (Women’s Track)

Jordan Juliano – Utica University (Baseball)

John Lindheimer – Russell Sage College (Men’s Volleyball)

Emma Lupe – Hartwick (Women’s Swimming)

Chelsea Mesick – St. John Fisher University (Women’s Lacrosse)

Aidan Norris – University at Buffalo (Men’s Track)

Julius Reed – HVCC (Men’s Basketball)

Riley Rosenzweig – Oswego University (Women’s Lacrosse)

Brendan Shea – HVCC (Baseball)

Ava Sillings – Framingham State University (Softball)

Hannah Slater – Utica University (Women’s Tennis)

Jonah Snyder – SUNY Oneonta (Baseball)

Sydnie Snyder – University of Rhode Island (Cheer)

Travis Streeter – Columbia-Greene CC (Baseball)

Cameron Trimarchi – Utica University (Men’s Basketball)

Aydan Verba – Westfield State University (Football)

Gabriella Villa – SUNY Geneseo (Women’s Track)

Liam Waite – SUNY Canton (Men’s Lacrosse)