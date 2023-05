CLIFTON PARK – The Colonie High School Boys Lacrosse team fell to Shenendehowa on Friday, May 19 in the opening round of the Section II playoffs. The Raiders lost 24-1, but it would have been more if not for the great play of Robert Adams in net.

click here to view gallery or scroll down to view the rest

Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shenedehowa in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19. Colonie took on Shen in high school boys lacross sectional action on May 19.

Photos by John and Joseph McIntyre