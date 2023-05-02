COLONIE – The Colonie girls varsity lacrosse team won a home conference game against Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 18-13 on Thursday, April 27.

Leading all scorers for Colonie was Shannon Coyle with five goals and five assists.

Colonie had a strong showing with Three goals and one assist by Abigail Mesick, Ella Irons. Natalie Boardman, and Kate Boardman.

Kathryn McFeeley had a goal and two assists to round out the scoring.

Emma Taylor had 8 saves between the pipes for the Raiders.

Photos by John McIntyre/ Spotlight News